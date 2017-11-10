10 Wednesday AM Reads

November 1, 2017 8:15am by

My collusion-free morning train reads:

• Inside the Decline of Sears, the Amazon of the 20th Century: The latest sign of trouble for the retail icon comes from manufacturers demanding early payment and withholding products (Wall Street Journal)
• There’s precedent for Amazon competing with so many companies. It doesn’t end well. (Quartz) see also Apple should shrink its finance arm before it goes bananas (The Economist)
• World’s witnessing a new Gilded Age as billionaires’ wealth swells to $6tn (The Guardian)
• ‘I want to quit’: Fox News employees say their network’s Russia coverage was ‘an embarrassment’ (CNN)
• What Is My Podcast Obsession Doing to My Brain? (The Cut)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under