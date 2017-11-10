10 Wednesday AM Reads

My collusion-free morning train reads:

• Inside the Decline of Sears, the Amazon of the 20th Century: The latest sign of trouble for the retail icon comes from manufacturers demanding early payment and withholding products (Wall Street Journal)

• There’s precedent for Amazon competing with so many companies. It doesn’t end well. (Quartz) see also Apple should shrink its finance arm before it goes bananas (The Economist)

• World’s witnessing a new Gilded Age as billionaires’ wealth swells to $6tn (The Guardian)

• ‘I want to quit’: Fox News employees say their network’s Russia coverage was ‘an embarrassment’ (CNN)

• What Is My Podcast Obsession Doing to My Brain? (The Cut)