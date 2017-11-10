10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Wall Street’s Invasion of the Legal Weed Market (Institutional Investor)

• FAANG SCHMAANG: Don’t Blame the Over-valuation of the S&P Solely on Information Technology (GMO)

• No end in sight for passive boom, says investing pioneer (Financial Times)

• Economics isn’t a bogus science — we just don’t use it correctly (LA Times)

• Two Stars Slammed Into Each Other And Solved Half Of Astronomy’s Problems. What Comes Next? (fivethirtyeight) see also The star that blew up a little… then blew up a lot (Syfy Wire)