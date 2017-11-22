Beware Lists of Giant Winners

You can tell we are getting later in the cycle of a market when people start to notice all of the giant winners they missed. In 2010 or so, you would not have seen a lot of these sorts of things, as everybody was suffering from the recency effects of the Great Recession.

This list below, while not representative of total markets, is better than some I have seen — its not only FAANG stocks and giant winners, and includes some mediocre performers. But by and large this particular list of stocks are familiar, popular, have mostly done well and perhaps most notable of all, are still around.

When I see these sorts of graphics, its primary purpose to me is to serve as a reminder of our own biases.

What $1,000 Invested in These Companies 10 Years Ago would be Worth Today



Source: How Much