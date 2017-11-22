Black Friday Forecasts Still Suck

Holiday Sales Forecasts Still Stink

Just say no to unreliable methodologies.

Bloomberg, November 22, 2017

It’s that time of year when we all gather to give thanks for our blessings, overindulge in various foodstuffs, and, of course, go shopping.

Shopmas is also the time of the year when I call out the National Retail Federation for their bogus retail forecasts; they return the favor by calling me a Grinch. Sales forecasts drawn from the NRF’s annual survey have been consistently bad — rarely even coming close to actual holiday retail sales numbers as reported by the Census Bureau — and the methodology is unreliable.

Our annual dance looks something like this:

An NRF survey of shoppers asks them what they plan to spend this holiday season and what they spent last year; The net difference between those two numbers gets shared by the media as the gain (or loss) for the upcoming holiday shopping season; Headline writers will get it totally wrong, as much of the media reports the surveys as if they were hard sales data; The forecasts inevitably are proven wrong; and Almost no one recalls this when the actually sales data comes out in January.

The NRF did make a minor adjustment to their approach this year, now forecasting a range for holiday sales gains . . .