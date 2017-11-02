EBI2017 (2nd annual Evidence-Based Investing Conference)

It’s here!

The 2nd annual Evidence-Based Investing Conference arrives in New York City today!

If you cannot be here, then check out the Twitter hashtag #EBI2017 for updates; Bloomberg radio will be doing interviews with various guests and speakers and panelists. Its going to be awesome.

The line-up of speakers is absolutely top notch. This is easily going to be the most amazing 1-day event of the year.

Keynote Speakers Tim Buckley, Vanguard Group, incoming CEO

Cliff Asness, AQR, Founder & Chairman

Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab & Co. Chief Strategist

Scott Galloway, NYU Prof of digital marketing

Jim Ross, SSGA/Chairman Global SPDR business

Jason Zweig, WSJ, author “Your Money and Your Brain” And lots lots more.

Swing by and say hello.

See you there!