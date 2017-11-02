EBI2017 (2nd annual Evidence-Based Investing Conference)

It’s here!
The 2nd annual Evidence-Based Investing Conference arrives in New York City today!
If you cannot be here, then check out the Twitter hashtag #EBI2017 for updates; Bloomberg radio will be doing interviews with various guests and speakers and panelists. Its going to be awesome.
The line-up of speakers is absolutely top notch. This is easily going to be the most amazing 1-day event of the year.
Keynote Speakers
Tim Buckley, Vanguard Group, incoming CEO
Cliff Asness, AQR, Founder & Chairman
Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab & Co. Chief Strategist
Scott Galloway, NYU Prof of digital marketing
Jim Ross, SSGA/Chairman Global SPDR business
Jason Zweig, WSJ, author “Your Money and Your Brain”
And lots lots more.
Swing by and say hello.
hashtag #EBI2017
See you there!