10 Black Friday AM Reads

morning reads:
• Why Stand in Line on Black Friday? The Psychology Explained (New York Times) but see also Black Friday Ain’t What It Used to Be (Slate)
• Wall Street’s 2017 Market Predictions: Pathetically Wrong: Forecasting is difficult, but this year showed exactly how pointless it can be; Markets performed opposite of virtually all predictions (Wall Street Journal)
• The future of America’s suburbs looks infinite (Orange County Register)
• 6 things all investors should be thankful for (Marketwatch)
• This is exactly what happens when you invest your money in a tracker fund (Telegraph)
• You Can’t Make This Up (Macro Tourist)
• Twitter, It’s Time to End Your Anything-Goes Paradise (New York Times)
• GOP Surrenders Cherished IRS Scandal at Last (Bloomberg View)
• Stop Using Excel, Finance Chiefs Tell Staffs: Ubiquitous spreadsheet software that revolutionized accounting hasn’t kept up, CFOs say (Wall Street Journal)
• So long, rock from an alien solar system. I mean that literally: So. Long. (Syfy Wire)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Felix Zulauf, founder and president at Zulauf Asset Management AG. He founded the firm in 1990, focusing on macro and strategic issues, and now runs Zulauf Consulting, managing his own wealth in a family office.
Tencent Beats Alibaba to Join the $500 Billion Club
Source: Bloomberg Businessweek
