Fun Idea: Apple Acquires Netflix for $100B

Why Apple Should Buy Netflix

Imagine an all-stock deal valued at $100 billion. Beating Amazon to the punch is worth the price.

Bloomberg, November 7, 2017

I try not to give billionaires or corporate managers unsolicited advice on what they should do with their money. Warren Buffett and Apple Inc. both have done rather well for themselves and their investors without my help. Today, I violate my own rule : Apple should buy Netflix Inc. in an all-stock deal for about $100 billion.

Let’s unpack this flight of fancy. In this scenario, Apple would be wildly overpaying for Netflix. However, the world’s most valuable company has a not-so-secret weapon: its own wildly expensive currency. Apple, whose stock price has surged 50 percent this year, is worth almost $900 billion. It is on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company.

A merger — technically a takeover — provides each company with a solution to challenges both face. Apple has learned that film and television are very different industries than music. Its video content offerings have not caught up to those offered by competitors Netflix and Amazon.com Inc. Netflix is spending billions per year to acquire or create new content, money that it may not have in the future. A deep-pocketed partner would ensure the lead it has built does not disappear.