Are Journalists the Enemy of the American People?



Source: Cato Institute

It is shocking that 63% of GOP members believe the 4th Estate is the “enemy of the people:”

“A majority of Republicans (63%) agree with President Trump that journalists today are an “enemy of the American people.” Conversely, most Americans (64%), as well as 89% of Democrats and 61% of independents, do not view journalists as the enemy. Despite this, Republicans (63%) agree with most Americans (70%), including Democrats (76%) and independents (71%), that government should not have the power to stop news stories even if officials say they are biased or inaccurate.”

I am old enough to remember when Republicans were independent thinkers, not silly sycophants who blindly repeat whatever bullshit they hear on Fox News. This is shocking banana republic-type nonsense, and it is completely unAmerican.

The State of Free Speech and Tolerance in America

Emily Ekins

CATO, October 31, 2017

https://www.cato.org/survey-reports/state-free-speech-tolerance-america