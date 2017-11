Check it out: Two of the smartest guys in finance have launched a new podcast, called Animal Spirits.

Forgive me if I am slightly biased: Michael Batnick (blog, Twitter) is RWM‘s Director of Research; Ben Carlson (blog, Twitter) is our Director of Institutional Asset Management.

The first episode of Animal Spirits just dropped. It is a funny, honest, straight-forward, insightful conversation about investing, markets and psychology.

I suspect you are going to like it alot.

~~~

Overcast

iTunes