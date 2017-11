Interesting to see how much — or how little — diversification there is at the various tech giants.

Microsoft, the oldest and most mature company has the most diversified revenue stream with office the biggest revenue producer at 28%. It follows from there in age: Apple’s biggest line (iPhones) = 63%, Amazon (retail sales) 72%, then Google (Adverts) 88%, and lastly, Facebook(Adverts) at 97%.

Source: Business Insider