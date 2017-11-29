RIP: Rich Yamarone

Wall Street lost one of its best and brightest yesterday, when Rich Yamarone — known to his friends and colleagues as “Yammy”– passed away. He was 55.

The Bloomberg economist created the Orange Book for Bloomberg Intelligence, hosted numerous private market chat rooms for BBRG, and was a tireless educator about the value of data.

He was a true Renaissance man who often surprised people with his many talents. I knew first hand that he was a guitarist/vocalist, fly fisherman, opera singer, and so much more — but every new skill felt like a practical joke. “What? You are also a pilot?” and then someone else would confirm it. Gourmet chef? Ranked athlete? Really?

Yes, really.

No one was surprised when he would break into song, filling the room with his booming deep baritone. Dave Rosenberg was a guest on mib at Bloomberg, and during our chat, I spotted Yammy walking by; I waved him into the studio, and he more or less snuck up behind Rosie by launching into his version of Oh! Canada. It was vintage Yamarone. (Click thru to the 1:18:30 mark here, here, here or here).

We are all so much poorer for the loss.

His closest friends have a few words to share below . . .

David Rosenberg:

I met Rich Yamarone in 2002 when he called me out of the blue to ask “the new kid on the block” out for dinner and to show me around New York City. I had just started at Merrill Lynch as the chief economist and Rich had the same role at Argus Research for years. It was like a first date! We hit it off from the get-go; I mean positive karma immediately. A warmer, more caring, person, you will ever rarely meet. The quickest wit in the east. And who knew how to love life. A renaissance man too — fly fisherman, chef, opera singer, air pilot, author, guitarist and athlete. Did I say first-rate economist? As we mourn his passing at such an early age, he managed to live many lives into one short life. ‎It is with more than a touch of irony that it would be his heart that gave out on him, since it was so big. He was a giver. I was so lucky, and I know I speak for all his close relationships, to have had him as part of my life and to call him a friend. Forever.

Josh Frankel:

I’ve been remarkably fortunate for the last dozen or so years to count among my best friends – on or off the Street – Dave Rosenberg, Barry Ritholtz, and Rich Yamarone. That Rich was a genuine, authentic, warm and decent human being was readily apparent the first time you shook his hand. It was impossible not to like Rich Yamarone. Aside from his scintillating personality and dashing good looks – just ask him about either, he’d be happy to tell you – Rich was a great economist and a true Renaissance man (again, all you had to do was ask him). I’ll steal a line that I got from his former colleague Dom Chu last night: “I paid more attention to [Rich’s] Orange Book than the [Fed’s] beige one.” Amen to that. My wish for Rich, that we joked about often, was that Bloomberg would give him a late-night economics show called “Yammy In His Jammies” – Rich in his feety pajamas breaking down nonfarm payrolls. Would have been huge. Our foursome – Dave, Barry, Rich, and me – will remain a foursome. At least to me, because Rich, our brother, will always be with us.

Josh Rosner:

Rich was a giant in so many ways. He was a great economist, his writings educated professionals and helped make economics accessible to the layman. More meaningfully, he was the rare man who approached everyone with an outstretched hand, a smile, a joke, an a capella song and a brilliant and quick mind. Being in his presence was always sure to make you smile. Those of us who were honored to have known him well were treated to quiet moments with a deeply reflective and supportive friend who was always there to put his hand on your shoulder and make you feel everything was ok even when things felt not so good. He measured others, generously, by the kindness of their hearts but few could have truly been measured against his own. My mourning for the loss of those moments with him will be hard to overcome but the smiles, laughs and warmth I feel with every memory of our times together will remain more lasting. Rich would often jokingly ask: “You know who’s a great guy?” and then answer his own question with an emphatic “Me!”. The answer was always obvious, and never a joke, to those who were blessed to have known him.

Dean Eisen: