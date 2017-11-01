Some Thoughts About Predictions

10 Points About Forecasting and Why We Stink at It

Even though predictions are almost useless, we persist in making and listening to them.

Bloomberg, November 1, 2017

I recently pointed out an errant recession forecast made a year ago by a person who has been more or less been predicting an economic slump since 2011. I was hoping to spark a discussion of why forecasts are so counterproductive, and why no one should make investments based on them. Instead, a discussion of passive bulls mocking active bears broke out.

This was not what I intended.

I made a few assumptions, perhaps erroneously: I thought that the idea I have been harping on for more than a decade had been thoroughly beaten to death, and perhaps it was time to give it a rest. By now, I figured, everyone surely understands that market forecasts — indeed almost all forecasts — are folly.

Alas, my assumption was proven wrong. Thus, we go once more unto the breach, to remind readers what we know about forecasts and predictions, and why they are so rarely right:

No. 1. Not everything is a forecast. This is especially true in terms of markets and the economy, and so a reasonable definition of a forecast is as follows: It pertains to a specific asset or asset class and/or economic data series, at a given price or level and a specific time. It also must be disprovable. Making a statement that can’t be proved or disproved is not a forecast; it’s a theoretical academic debate.

Consider the following statements: “Stocks tend to go higher” or “Recessions are cyclical.” These are not forecasts, because they lack specifics. The statement “The Dow will hit 25,000 by the second quarter of 2018,” on the other hand, has all the elements of a forecast, and it will either be proven right or wrong. . .