Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.10.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 10th, 2017

Positives:

1. Dow, S&P 500, and NASDAQ 100 each hit new all-time highs;

2. Senate Tax Proposal moves the process forward; we are that much closer to some version of corporate reform;

3. September job openings rose from 6.082M to 6.093M.

4. Core Logic report: “Home prices nationally increased y/o/y by 7% from September 2016 to September 2017.”

5. Europe continues to improve; Retail sales in September for eurozone was better than expected, with a y/o/y gain of 3.7% the best since July 2015.

6. MBA purchase applications rose 1%, the first increase in three weeks.