Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.3.17

A succinct summation of the week’s key events:

Positives:

1. October payrolls grew by 261k, with nearly all of the data is skewed by Hurricanes harvey and Irma. We saw a 51k person increase to September and August was revised up by 39k. Th 906k spike in September in the household survey was followed this month by a negative 484k. Unemployment rate fall another one tenth to 4.1% but the participation rate fell by 4 tenths to 62.7%. I say throw it all away, and wait for next month’s.

2. We have a new Fed Chair nominee who seems experienced and qualified, narrowing avoiding a bunch of bums, sycophants and wannabes!

3. Speaking of which: FOMC statement was a non event.

4. Oh, and we finally got a Tax reform/Tax Cut bill from the House (expect the final version to be very different).

5. Personal income saw a 3.4% y/o/y gain in private sector wages, the quickest since March; Q3 Employment Cost Index was higher by .7% q/o/q as expected and is vs .5% growth in Q2 and .8% in Q1.

6.Headline PCE gain was up .4% m/o/m and 1.6% y/o/y. The core rate was higher by .1% m/o/m and 1.3% y/o/y.

7. Initial jobless claims fell to 229k from 234k last week. Firing’s are at a very modest rate. Continuing claims fell by 15k to a fresh 44 year low.

8. Productivity in Q3 was a better than expected 3% q/o/q annualized vs the estimate of 2.6%. On a y/o/y basis it was higher by 1.5%.

9. ISM services index for October rose a touch to 60.1 from 59.8 but that was 1.6 pts above the estimate. It is also the best level since August 2005.