10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Client withdrawals forced hard-right Bannon patron and Renaissance Technologies CEO Robert Mercer to exit (New York Times)
• Seeking and Avoiding Risk At Exactly The Wrong Time (Fat Pitch)
• TIAA’s Devotion to Investors Can Start With Fees (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• The Water Drain | Same lake, unequal rates (Chicago Tribune)
• Ready for the golden years? 8 facts on retirement savings (USA Today) see also Five Ways to Come Out Ahead With a Roth 401(k) (Wall Street Journal)
• Bloomberg can well afford grand displays of virtue (Financial Times)
• The Breakthrough: Curiosity Drove Her to Call 1,000 People (ProPublica)
• Matt Alexander on Apple’s PR Strategy for iPhone X (one37) see also Why Apple Gave the iPhone X to a Bunch of YouTube Vloggers (Slate)
• Trump’s New York attack response fits his pattern after a crisis: Cast blame and get political (Washington Post)
• How Terry Richardson created porn ‘chic’ and moulded the look of an era (The Guardian)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with John Montgomery, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Bridgeway Capital Management, which manages $8.4 billion dollars, which uniquely donates 50% of its profits to non-profit organizations.
Military Times Poll: What do you think about Trump?
