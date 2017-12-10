10 Books for Winter Reading

Must-Reads of 2017: From Finance to Extinction

Fama’s efficient markets. Dalio’s principles. A global wipeout.

Bloomberg, December 7, 2017

Every year about this time, I make plans for my winter reading.

The modern era of the written word is an embarrassment of riches; selecting the 10 that seem most worthwhile is a daunting task. I’ve already listed 10 books that were literallysitting on my shelf that I had have been meaning to read. What follows is a different list of 10 new or recently published books I plan to read.

1. “The Fama Portfolio: Selected Papers of Eugene F. Fama.” Nobel Laureate and University of Chicago professor Eugene F. Fama has influenced a generation of finance thinkers. Not many people realize the enormous scope of assets that are managed using his principles and theories. You may understand his efficient market hypothesis, but have probably never read his essay on efficient capital markets. The same can be said for his work on factor investing, information in asset prices, nature of risk, whether active managers create value for clients and so much more.

Fama’s ideas have influenced a generation of thinkers without most reading the original source material. This comprehensive collection of his work seeks to right that wrong.

2. “Mind at Play: How Claude Shannon Invented the Information Age,” by Jimmy Soni and Rob Goodman. Clause Shannon is the man who invented information theory and has been called the architect of the Information Age. It can be argued that he created the ideas behind every computer, along with email, streaming videos, and webpages. It’s the first of three biographies on my list.

3. “Principles: Life and Work,” by Ray Dalio. This might be the most-awaited title of the new season. The philosopher king and founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates expounds on his secrets of success. Dalio doesn’t teach you how to pick a stock or engage in risk arbitrage; rather, he wants you to think about how you manage your life and business. From radical transparency to computerized decision-making systems, this book ostensibly reveals the many ways that Bridgewater embodies Dalio’s beliefs in its systemized approach to investing.