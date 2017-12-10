10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• I am a time-traveler from the future, here to beg you to stop what you are doing (Reddit)

• Amazon is so good at keeping prices low, it’s changed how economists think about inflation (Quartz)

• Are Stocks too Expensive? (Schwab)

• Electricity Prices Plummet as Gas, Wind Gain Traction and Demand Stalls (New York Times)

• The Tree That Rocked The Music Industry (NPR)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Schwartz, Director of Research at WisdomTree Investments. Schwartz was Professor Jeremy Siegel’s Head Research Assistant and helped with the research and the writing of “Stocks for the Long Run.”

