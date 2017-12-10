10 Monday AM Reads

The year is rapidly drawing to a close. Finish strong with our morning train reads:

• Pessimists Guide to 2028 (Bloomberg)

• Does wealth actually lead to greater happiness for the very wealthy? And, does inheriting wealth—versus earning it yourself—play a role in how happy that wealth makes us? (Wall Street Journal)

• ESG: The X-Ray of Finance (CFA Institute)

• Joyner Lucas’s Viral Hit ‘I’m Not Racist’ Is Exhausting (Vulture)

• 27 Strategies for Giving: Let nonprofit leaders, philanthropic advisers, innovators, investors, and hardworking volunteers show you how. (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and member of the Executive Committees at Doubleline Capital.

