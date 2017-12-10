10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work after the first snowstorm of the season morning train reads:

• A stunning new study shows that Fox News is more powerful than we ever imagined (Vox)

• Index Funds Rule the World, But Should They Rule You? (MoneyBeat)

• Benoit Mandelbrot’s Ideas about Investing and Markets (Made as Simple as Possible, but not Simpler). (25iq)

• The Bad Product Fallacy: Don’t confuse “I don’t like it” with “That’s a bad product and it’ll fail” (Andrew Chen)

• 52 things I learned in 2017 (Medium)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, and author of the NYT best seller, Principles: Life and Work.

