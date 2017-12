My not spending my tax cut just yet morning train reads:

• Women Investors Get a Bad Rap (Next Avenue)

• For Factor Investors, It Pays to Go Small (Morningstar)

• The Amazon Machine (Benedict Evans) see also How 2017 Became a Turning Point for Tech Giants (New York Times)

• ‘Impact Investing’ Can Put a Profitable Spin on Charity (Fortune)

• All That’s Gold Does Not Glitter (Financial Analysts Journal)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!