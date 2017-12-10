10 Thursday AM Reads

My Winter Solstice morning train reads:

• Money Talks: Blackstone, Carlyle, KKR dial up donations to key GOP lawmakers as tax bill protects carried interest loophole (Fox Business)
• Google Maps’s Moat (Justin Obeirne) but see Apple’s Growing Bet on Hardware (Above Avalon)
• How the baby boomers inherited a rich, dynamic country and gradually bankrupted it (Voxsee also Why millennials are facing the scariest financial future of any generation since the Great Depression. (Huffington Post)
• Climate change is the story you missed in 2017. And the media is to blame (The Guardian)
• How To Make A Mint: The Cryptography of Anonymous Electronic Cash, circa 1996 (MIT)

What are you reading?

