10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• No Inflation? Technology May Have Left it in the 20th Century (Wired) see also As the Fed Deliberates, Amazon Is Making Its Job More Difficult (Wall Street Journal)
• Stripped of fat commissions, nontraded REIT sales tank (Investment News)
• Bitcoin is none of the things it was supposed to be (The Outline) see also Bitcoin Has Some Bad News, and Nobody Cares (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• The Secret Life of ‘Um’ (The Atlantic) see also Your Brain Can Only Take So Much Focus (Harvard Business Review)
• The Comprehensive Case against Roy Moore (National Review) see also Russian propagandists are pushing for Roy Moore to win (Mother Jones)
What are you reading?
