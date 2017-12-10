10 Wednesday AM Reads

My so excited about an interview hardly slept really early morning train reads:
• How AI Will Invade Every Corner of Wall Street: Machine learning, with its prowess in producing insights from data, is poised to have a hand in 99 percent of investing (Bloomberg)
• The Power of (Admitting Your) Mistakes (Umair Haque)
• Dalio: 9 common-sense rules for getting the most out of meetings (TED)
• Bitcoin could cost us our clean-energy future (Grist)
• When black holes photobomb a galaxy (Syfy Wire)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!
[…] Read More […]