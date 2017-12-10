10 Wednesday Reads

We are midway through the 60 days of winter darkness. Fight through it with our morning train reads:

• Why you can’t cash out: Why Bitcoin’s “price” is largely fictional (David Gerard)

• In America’s Most Middle-Class City, the Mall Is Dying. Here’s Why (Wall Street Journal) see also America’s Great Renter Boom Is Over (Slate)

• Let it go: The Arctic will never be frozen again (Grist)

• As a Pediatric Doctor, I’m Sick of All The Health Care Freeloaders (Texas Observer)

• This is your brain on Christmas music (William & Mary)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!