2016 Land Rover Defender

With snow in the forecast, I wanted to reference an especially capable vehicle.

I don’t know why, but I have always been enamored of the Land Rover Defender 90 — a beefier version of the Jeep Wrangler, with go anywhere capability and grea winter snow grip. If money were no object, well then Urus and be done.

But for those who cannot justify the cost, a more rational idea is a late model Defender. (I don’t know why they are not exactly US DOT/PA street legal, but I do believe thats an issue.



Source: Classic Driver