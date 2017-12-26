MIB: Bad Advice Leads to Financial Education

Ric Edelman wanted to buy a house in the 1980s. When he and his wife went to a financial planner, they were aghast at the terrible advice they received, including being told to lie on a mortgage application. Angered by the experience, they sought out to become more financially knowledgeable on their own. Eventually, they started sharing what they learned.

Thus was born Edelman Financial Services LLC, managing $21 billion in assets.

He tells of starting his radio program to help fix widespread financial illiteracy he sees rampant throughout America. It has since become the longest running personal finance show on radio.

Edelman was ranked the nation’s No. 1 independent financial adviser three times by Barron’s and named one of the country’s top 10 wealth advisers by Forbes magazine in 2016. In 2017, he was the recipient of IARFC’s Loren Dunton Memorial Award. His latest books are “The Truth About Your Future” and “The Truth About Money.”

Some of his favorite books are referenced here.

