Emerging Markets: Best Gains in 8 Years

Emerging Markets Shrug Off Crises For Best Gains in Eight Years



Source: Bloomberg

Straight forward:

“2017 is set to go down as the year when easy monetary policy and budding global growth came together to deliver blockbuster returns for the world’s emerging markets. Currencies and stocks in developing economies are on track for their biggest rallies in eight years as even the riskiest markets shrugged off various crises and threats to deliver gains for investors.

Bonds, too, have had a good run, with local-currency emerging-market debt returning the most since 2012 amid the loose policy environment.”