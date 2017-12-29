10 Friday AM Reads

My last trading day of the year morning reads:
• A year in charts: From bitcoin to Trump and chess playing robots (Financial Times) see also The Year in Technology: 2017 in Charts (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• Possibly the best Twitter community in the world (Financial Bodyguard)
• Harry Markowitz: My advice to investors today (Evidence-Based Investor)
• The Robots Are Coming, and Sweden Is Fine (New York Times)
• World’s Wealthiest Became $1 Trillion Richer in 2017 (Bloomberg)
• Varoufakis: The Economists Who Stole Christmas; How opposing schools of economic thought – from neoclassical and Keynesian to Libertarian and Marxist – view Christmas presents? (Project Syndicate)
• The Worst Job in Technology: Staring at Human Depravity to Keep It Off Facebook. (Wall Street Journal)
• Collision course: Uber’s terrible 2017 (The Guardian)
• Why Your Team Didn’t Sign Colin Kaepernick (Wall Street Journal)
• Before the Iron Age, Most Iron Came From Space (Atlas Obscura)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Anil Dash, CEO of Fog Creek Software, and incubator of startups Trello, Stack Overflow, and Glitch. Dash was an advisor to the Obama White House’s Office of Digital Strategy.
2017 has been one of the worst years ever for billion-dollar U.S. weather disasters
Source: Bloomberg
