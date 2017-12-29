10 Friday AM Reads

My last trading day of the year morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Anil Dash, CEO of Fog Creek Software, and incubator of startups Trello, Stack Overflow, and Glitch. Dash was an advisor to the Obama White House’s Office of Digital Strategy.

2017 has been one of the worst years ever for billion-dollar U.S. weather disasters



Source: Bloomberg

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!