Interview: James Simons

James Harris Simons has been described as “the world’s smartest billionaire”, amassing a fortune through the clever use of mathematics and computers. He is now a renowned philanthropist.
Source: Numberphile
James Harris Simons has been described as “the world’s smartest billionaire”, amassing a fortune through the clever use of mathematics and computers. He is now a renowned philanthropist.
Source: Numberphile
Previous PostMIB: Jeff Sherman of Doubleline Capital
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.