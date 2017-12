For those of you who care to spend $200k for a crossover, may I present the update to the Lambo LM002: the Urus. It has a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that develops 650hp and 850Nm of torque, moving the 2 ton sport ute from 0 to 62mph in 3.6 seconds.

Source: Classic Driver











