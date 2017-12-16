MIB: Jeff Sherman of Doubleline Capital

This week I sat down with Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Doubleline Capital. Sherman, a CFA charter holder, is also a member of DoubleLine’s executive management and fixed income asset allocation committees. He serves as a portfolio manager for derivative-based and multi-asset strategies. Previously, he was a statistics and mathematics instructor at University of the Pacific and Florida State University, and has taught quantitative methods for Level I candidates in the CFALA/USC Review Program. The Sherman Show, the podcast he hosts for the firm, focuses on DoubleLine’s strategies.

We discuss his early career as an academic, how he ended up at the Trust Company of the West. He tells a story of Jeff Gundlach’s “Puzzle of the Month” which rumor had that people who solved got to work in Gundlach’s department.

Sherman explains how Yale Professor Robert Shiller’s CAPE eventually became the basis of a hedged value portfolio that Sherman manages for Doubleline; it has outperformed its benchmark and the S&P500 over the past year.

Some of his favorite books are referenced here.

Jeffrey Sherman’s Favorite Book’s

Against the Gods: The Remarkable Story of Risk by Peter L. Bernstein

A Demon of Our Own Design: Markets, Hedge Funds, and the Perils of Financial Innovation by Richard Bookstaber

Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game by Michael Lewis