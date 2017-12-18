Millennial Home Ownership in Large Cities



Source: How Much

Last month, I noted the impact of “Millennials leaving the basement to buy homes. This points to a rise in spending on furniture, appliances, electronics and cars that will lift earnings and power stocks.” All of the data since then has confirmed that perception: Home sales among the younger generation are rising, with “peak rental” likely behind us.

The map above via How Much is fascinating — check out the parts of the country that are doing well . . .

Previously:

