Ray Dalio Wants to Donate $1,000,000 in Your Name

Yesterday was my sit down with Ray Dalio, founder chairman and CIO of Bridgewater Associates. I learned a lot of very cool things about him, the firm, and his philosophy (beyond what I already knew).

One thing that we discussed that was pretty neat was a one off idea he set up for the holiday season.

If you go to the book site for Principles, he set up a very cool charitable match: for every copy of his book you buy on Amazon, $10 will be given in your name to the charity of your choice.

That’s a really smart idea, and it comes with a giant searchable database of 10,000 charities, too.

Check it out:

click for site

