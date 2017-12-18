Shopmas Gifts for Your Favorite Wall Streeter 2017

Holiday Gifts for the Financier in Your Life

A few ideas for what to give your favorite alpha- and beta-generators.

Bloomberg December 18, 2017

We have only a week of Shopmas left, and if your list is anything like mine, you are down to those folks where it’s hard to decide. Choosing just the right bauble for your favorite alpha creator is never easy, but that’s what we are here for.

As in my earlier gift lists, items have been hand selected by yours truly. No compensation is accepted for these recommendations; any revenue this column generates via links to Amazon gets donated to charity.

On to the gifts!

Read: You already have my list of books to read this winter, including my list of books I’ve bought but not yet read. These books are for gifts:

No. 1. “Sinatra: The Photographs” ($33): Who better to celebrate the holiday seasons with than the chairman of the board? He hung with the rat pack in Las Vegas; socialized with Jack Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe; made music with Nelson Riddle, Count Basie and Quincy Jones. Featuring the work of photographers Ted Allan, Bob Willoughby, Ed Thrasher, Sid Avery and Bernie Abramson.

No. 2. “The Dogist: Photographic Encounters with 1,000 Dogs” ($27): Guaranteed to bring a smile to the face of the dog lover on your gift list!

No. 3. “Investor Behavior: The Psychology of Financial Planning and Investing,” by H. Kent Baker and Victor Ricciardi ($87): It’s one of those books whose price tag might put you off from buying it for yourself; don’t let that stand in the way of making this a gift for the trader or fund manager on your list who is curious about the topic or needs a little personal guidance.

Hear: It was an interesting year in music. With the exception of first choice, this is less a list of things to listen than how to listen.

No. 1. “The Heavyweight Champion: The Complete Atlantic Recordings of John Coltrane” ($53): For the jazz aficionado on your list, this seven CD set includes every note Trane recorded for Atlantic during his most influential and productive period.

No. 2. Go to iTunes (or your favorite music software), select “plays,” then arrange from most to least: You end up with a list of your most-played songs and albums. For me, it was Jack Johnson’s “Better Together“ off of his disc “In Between Dreams.”

No. 3. The Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices ($169): These are a road warrior’s best friend. When your giftee is on a six-hour cross-country flight with dozens of screaming babies, he will thank you.

Cook: I once made the mistake of asking someone at a party “What’s an airfryer?” The answer was a series of non-oil fried samples that were surprisingly good. Philips created the product category, and its line of Philips Airfryer ($150-199) come in several different sizes.

Tech: There’s a lot to choose from…