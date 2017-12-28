What Market Signals Are in Magazine Covers?

That Magazine Cover Doesn’t Make Apple Shares a ‘Sell’

The value of the signal here is just about zero.

Bloomberg, December 27, 2017

The past weekend’s Barron’s cover showing Apple’s extravagant new headquarters and suggesting that the company’s market value would reach $1 trillion in 2018 generated some chatter from the usual suspects. An issue like this touches on several previously debunked ideas. In the holiday spirit, rather than call anyone out, I would rather use this as an opportunity to discuss the significance of magazine covers and what they might mean for investors.