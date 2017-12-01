Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.1.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 1st, 2017

Positives:

1. Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, and Russell 2000 each hit new all-time highs.

2. Corporate profits rose to an annualized rate of $1.86 trillion, a new record.

3. Personal income rose 0,4%, above the 0.3% expected increase.

4. Q3 GDP was revised from 3% to 3.3%.

5. New home sales rose to a 685k annualized rate, above the 620k expected; Pending home sales rose 3.5%, above the 1% expected increase.

6. Consumer confidence rose from 125.9 to 129.5, above the 124.5 expected.

7. Flynn plea deal means we are inching closer to a resolution of this entire sordid Russian meddling debacle.