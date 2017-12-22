Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.22.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 22nd, 2017

Positives:

1. Third quarter GDP rose 3.2%.

2. The Air is coming out of the Bitcoin bubble, as prices fell 25% to below 13,000.

3. Leading indicators rose 0.4%, above the 0.3% expected increase.

4. New home sales rose from 685k to 733k, above the 650k expected. The 17.5% increase is the largest monthly change in 25 years. Consumer spending rose 0.6% m/o/m, above the 0.3% expected increase.

5. Existing home sales rose 5.6% in November, to a 5.81 million annualized rate, well above the 5.55 expected; Housing starts came in at a 1.297 million annualized rate, above the 1.24 million expected.