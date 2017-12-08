Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 12.8.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending December 8th, 2017

Positives:

1. Nonfarm payrolls came in at 228k, above the 190k expected.

2. Unemployment remains low, at 4.1%

3. ADP employment came in at 190k, below the 235k previously but above the 186k expected.

4. Initial jobless claims fell from 238k to 236k, with the moving average now at 241.5k.

5. MBA mortgage applications rose 4.7% w/o/w.