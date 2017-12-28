10 Thursday AM Reads

Today is Good Riddance day — kick it off with our morning reads:

• 40% of Comments Critical of ‘Fiduciary’ Rule Are Fake (Wall Street Journal)

• Socially Responsible Investing’s Status (ETF.com) see also Here’s an Easy Checklist to Evaluate Any ETF. (Bloomberg)

• Bitcoin’s boom is a boon for extremist groups (Washington Post)

• The future of grocery shopping has arrived — in China (Quartz)

• Have Stock Investors Become Smarter? (Morningstar)

• Scott Walker’s big Foxconn factory deal is going to cost taxpayers a fortune (Vice)

• These States Are Likely To Legalize Marijuana In 2018 (Forbes)

• How did half of the great Florida coral reef system disappear? (The Guardian)

• Galactic Glow, Thought to Be Dark Matter, Now Points to Hidden Pulsars (Quanta Magazine)

• The 50 Best Podcasts of 2017 (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

2017 was the year of the upside growth surprise



Source: Bloomberg

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!