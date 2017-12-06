Using Money To Express Ourselves

Very interesting:
We might think that we use money mostly to satisfy economic needs, but Paharia has found in her research that we often aim to satisfy psychological ones — whether that means driving a fancy car to show off our social status, or buying coffee at the local shop instead of a chain to express our moral values.
But while we do use money to support causes we believe in, we are often selective about when we express those beliefs — and when we ignore them.
I did not know that “Underdog brand biology” is as real thing.
Boycotts And Buycotts: How We Use Money To Express Ourselves
Source: NPR, 25:42