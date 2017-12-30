Favorite Wall Street Movies

Wall Street Movies: After a long day at the desk, what’s more relaxing than kicking back and watching a movie about investing or trading? Here are 4 flicks for your favorite keyboard jockey:

– Eddie Murphy Trading Places ($9) Only tangentially related to trading, but filled with lots of oft quoted lines, this comedy is good for everyone.

– Wall Street ($10) Blue Horseshoe loves Anacott Steel. Dated, but watchable. Skip the 2010 version — its awful.

– Boiler Room ($6) Know a retail stock jockey? This gritty flick will show him what the bad old days were like in the land of penny stocks. A cautionary tale with a great cast.

– Wolf of Wall Street ($14) Director Martin Scorsese uses Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey to great effect in this tale, based on real life story, of a talented salesman seduced by fast money and penny stocks.

– Margin Call ($7) This 2011 film set during the financial crisis has already been called the greatest Wall Street movie ever made.

– The Big Short The Great FInancial Crisis gets the Michael Lewis treatment . . .