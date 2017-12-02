10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Guatemalan coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Never mind the 1 percent. Let’s talk about the 0.01 percent. (Chicago Booth)

• Bitcoin Is a Delusion That Could Conquer the World: The cryptocurrency’s current price is completely unreal. Then again, so is money. (Atlantic)

• How Peter Thiel and the Stanford Review Built a Silicon Valley Empire (Stanford Politics)

• The big Washington food fight (Politico)

• The inside story of how David Cameron drove Britain to Brexit (Prospect)

• This surgeon wants to connect you to the Internet with a brain implant (MIT Technology Review)

• How the US Military Helped Invent Cheetos (Wired)

• Literarily Hitler (Dublin Review of Books)

• Debunking the Top 15 False Storylines About the 2016 Election (Verrit)

• If No One Owns the Moon, Can Anyone Make Money Up There? Ambiguities in the 50-year-old Outer Space Treaty may be getting in the way of entrepreneurs seeking opportunities elsewhere in our solar system (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jeremy Schwartz, Director of Research at WisdomTree Investments. Schwartz was Professor Jeremy Siegel’s Head Research Assistant and helped with the research and the writing of “Stocks for the Long Run.”

Wholesale electricity prices plummet as wind and gas gain traction and demand stalls



Source: Wall Street Journal

