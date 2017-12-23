10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Death Wish coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• He Stole $100 Million From His Clients. Now He’s Living in Luxury on the Côte d’Azur (Bloomberg)

• How Economic Incentives have Created our Dysfunctional US Medical Market (Medium)

• Most Influential in Media 2017 (Mediaite)

• How a Dorm Room Minecraft Scam Brought Down the Internet (Wired)

• The Bomb that Went Off Twice: The explosive compound RDX helped make America a superpower. Now, it’s poisoning the nation’s water and soil (ProPublica)

• The Serial-Killer Detector: A former journalist, equipped with an algorithm and the largest collection of murder records in the country, finds patterns in crime. (New Yorker)

• The Greatest Leap: The triumph and near-tragedy of the first Moon landing (Ars Technica)

• The Longest War: 8 Years After My Last Deployment, I Returned To Afghanistan As A Reporter. Here’s What I Found (Task and Purpose)

• The Grandfather Of Alt-Science: Art Robinson has seeded scientific skepticism within the GOP for decades. Now he wants to use urine to save lives. (FiveThirtyEight)

• American Pimps: The NFL, Donald Trump, and Iceberg Slim (The Baffler)

Stark Partisan Divisions Over the Russian Probe



Source: Pew Research

