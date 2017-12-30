10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Death Wish coffee, grab a seat by the fire and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Has Apple Lost Its Design Mojo? (Fortune)

• How the Maker of TurboTax Fought Free, Simple Tax Filing (ProPublica)

• Dubai’s Opulent Wealth – Supercars And The £100m Private Plate Market (Absolute Reg)

• Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds (New Yorker)

• Design secrets behind the FT’s best charts of the year (Financial Times)

• Chef Gives Up a Star, Reflecting Hardship of ‘the Other France’ (New York Times)

• Techies Still Think They’re the Good Guys. They’re Not. (Wired)

• Natural-born existentialists: Ethics cannot be based on human nature because, as evolutionary biology tells us, there is no such thing (Aeon)

• I Spent 80 Days Trying to Get Abs and It Ruined My Life (Vice)

• The Best Journalism of 2017 (Sports Illustrated) but see When Silicon Valley Took Over Journalism (The Atlantic)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Anil Dash, CEO of Fog Creek Software, and incubator of startups Trello, Stack Overflow, and Glitch. Dash was an advisor to the Obama White House’s Office of Digital Strategy.

Shot By Cops



Source: Vice

