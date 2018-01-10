10 Friday AM Reads

January 19, 2018 8:19am by

My end of week morning train reads:

• Meet the man behind those ‘bitcoin genius’ ads all over the internet (Yahoo Finance)
• No matter what the condition of the market, be sure you have a plan. (Barron’s)
• Don’t Be Weinstein Co. 2.0 (Institutional Investor)
• 29 Stages Of A Twitterstorm In 2018 (Buzzfeed)
• As artists fall into disgrace, must their art be consigned to oblivion? (Los Angeles Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ed Mendel, co-founder of Ned Davis Research and part owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under