10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Meet the man behind those ‘bitcoin genius’ ads all over the internet (Yahoo Finance)

• No matter what the condition of the market, be sure you have a plan. (Barron’s)

• Don’t Be Weinstein Co. 2.0 (Institutional Investor)

• 29 Stages Of A Twitterstorm In 2018 (Buzzfeed)

• As artists fall into disgrace, must their art be consigned to oblivion? (Los Angeles Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ed Mendel, co-founder of Ned Davis Research and part owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

