10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Sir Isaac Newton: Scientific Genius, Investing Fool (Moneybeat)

• The Argument for Ditching the 401(k) and Starting Over (Bloomberg View)

• Everyone’s a ‘Buy and Hold’ Investor Now. But Can You Stay That Way? (Wall Street Journal)

• The tricks propagandists use to beat science (MIT Technology Review)

• You’re Ordering Wine Wrong: star sommelier Robert Bohr has advice on how to avoid common pinot pitfalls. (Bloomberg)

