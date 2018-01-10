10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, man its cold, BLS-free, morning train reads:

• If I gave you $130 million, could you build a $9.5 billion AUM RIA firm in 11 years…and still need another $75 million in capital to get to profitability? That’s Wealthfront in a nutshell. (Tech Crunch)

• The Evangelist of Molecular Biology (New Atlantis)

• The Wolff lines on Trump that ring unambiguously true (Axios)

• A Short History of the Brief and Bumpy Life of the Voting Fraud Commission (ProPublica)

• How I Built a #1-Ranked Podcast With 60M+ Downloads (Tim Ferriss)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Bruce Bartlett, domestic policy adviser to Ronald Reagan and Treasury official under George H. W. Bush, author of The Truth Matters: A Citizen’s Guide to Separating Facts from Lies and Stopping Fake News in Its Tracks.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!