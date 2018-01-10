10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Wall Street to Vanguard: Drop Dead. (Wall Street Journal)

• The halo effect, and other managerial delusions (McKinsey)

• Amazon’s HQ2 applications gave the Berzos insight intofuture warehouses and satellite offices. (New York Times)

• The 10 Commandments of New Consumerism (Business of Fashion)

• The Strange, Ugly Car That Everyone Wants. (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Cornell psychology professor Thomas Gilovich, best known for his research in heuristics and biases. He is the author of several books, including “How We Know What Isn’t So: The Fallibility of Human Reason in Everyday Life,” and is the co-author (with Amos Tversky) on the seminal study on the myth of the “Hot Hand” in the NBA.

