10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• ‘Fiduciary Rule’ Poised for Second Life Under Trump Administration (Wall Street Journal) see also Advisers at Leading Discount Brokers Win Bonuses to Push Higher-Priced Products (Wall Street Journal)
• Much Ado About Nothing: The Impact of Diversified Funds on Competition (Morningstar)
• Will Wealth Inequality Slay the Bull Market? (A Teachable Moment)
• The Most Awful Train Station in America Could Get Unimaginably Worse (Bloomberg Businessweek) see also Gov. Christie Bids Farewell, New Jersey says Good Riddance (L.A.Times)
• How the Rising Salary Cap Explains the NFL Playoffs (The Ringer)

