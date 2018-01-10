10 Thursday AM Reads

My annual offsite morning train reads:
• Parabolic Move Don’t End By Going Sideways (Macro Tourist) see also S&P 500 Must Drop 50% For Permabears To Break Even (Price Action Lab)
• The Apple Cash FAQ (Asymco)
• After All the Talk About a Skills Shortage in the U.S. Job Market, the Real Problem May Be an Employer Shortage (Slate)
• The best border wall is a legal marijuana market (Quartz)
• In Colorado, a glimpse of renewable energy’s insanely cheap future (Vox)
What are you reading?
